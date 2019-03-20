By Grant Drew
On March 13, the Appling County Pirate baseball team hosted the Brantley County Herons after the Monday game was rescheduled due to lightning. The Pirates won by a score of 4-3. On Friday, March 15, the Pirates trvaeled to Brantley to play a double-header. Appling lost the second game of the three game series, 6-5, but battled back in the third game winning by a score of 11-2. On Monday (away), Wednesday (home) and Friday (away) this week the Pirates will play Tattnall County. This is region play, so come out and support the Pirates.
Tennis update
On Monday, March 12, the Pirate boys and girls tennis teams played at home against the Ware County Gators. Both teams won by a match score of 5-0. The Pirates and Lady Pirates will be at home this week first playing Liberty County on Tuesday, March 19 and then Pierce County on Thursday, March 21. Both matches will begin at 4:00 p.m. Good luck to the tennis teams as they compete in region play.
Soccer update
The Pirate and Lady Pirate soccer teams faced off against Atkinson County on Tuesday, March 12. The Lady Pirates picked up another victory defeating ATCO by a score of 6-2. The Pirates lost by a score of 2-0. The soccer teams will play this week on Tuesday at home and at Jeff Davis on Friday. The Lady Pirates play at 5:00 p.m. and the Pirates begin at 7:00 p.m. Come support the Pirates and Lady Pirates.
Local sports update given
