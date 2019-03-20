LEGAL NOTICES FOR 3-20-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FULTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACTLYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA,
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: March 7, 2019
CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County in accordance with the Fulton County Super Court’s Standing Order Regarding Electronic Filing for Civil Cases entered October 12, 2018 (available at: http://ga-fultoncountysuperiorcourt.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/551), with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Honorable Emily K. Richardson, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
37930678
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES HENRY GIBBS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-24
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: JURRELL A. CROWDER
and whom it may concern:
has petitioned for Edith Gibbs to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Henry Gibbs deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 3-25-2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMA JANE BAXLEY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Norma Jane Baxley, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 20th day of February, 2019.
Jason W. Baxley, Administrator
614 Azalea Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 25th day of February, 2019.
ANASTASIA McLAIN AND MEGAN KIMBERLY, CO-EXECUTRIXES OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY,
DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31515
NOTICE OF SOLICITATION FOR ADDITIONAL CLAIMS ON BOND:
All producers owed proceeds from agricultural products handled or sold by J & S Produce Inc. of Mt. Vernon, GA, are hereby solicited to file a complaint for breach of bond with the Georgia Department of Agriculture. These bond claim complaints should be sent to bondclaim@agr.goergia.gov . The Department will serve as Claims Administrator.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ROBERSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-25
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Joyce Roberson, Jane King, Sheila McCreary, Denise Harding
and whom it may concern:
Jill Roberson, has petitioned for Jill Roberson to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Roberson deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 1, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from OMAR MARTINEZ and JHANET GARCIA to FNB South, dated April 19, 2005 recorded in Deed Book 402, Pages 626-632, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.88 acres, more or less, of Land Lot NO. 292, described more particularly as follows: Beginning at the point where the Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street intersects with the Northerly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street as the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 30 degrees 57 minutes West a distance of 358.66 feet along the Northly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street to the Easterly edge of the right of way of a drainage canal; thence North 40 degrees 01 minutes West a distance of 287.79 feet along said edge of said right of way of said drainage canal; thence North 44 degrees 47 minutes East a distance of 323.90 feet; thence South 44 degrees 42 minutes East a distance of 200.09 feet along said Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street to said Point of Beginning. Said tract being bound now or formerly as follows: Northerly by lands now or formerly of Audell Turner; Easterly by Cadillac Street; Southerly by Griffin Street; and Westerly by a drainage canal. Said tract being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated August 9, 1978, recorded in Deed Book 181, Page 503, Appling County, Georgia deed records, which is incorporated herein for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Property address: 770 Cadillac Dr, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # S003-066
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated April 19, 2005 in the original principal amount of $39,175.00 and a Note dated March 19, 2015 in the amount of $30,839.21 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Omar Martinez and Jhanet Garcia
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of January, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Omar Martinez
and Jhanet Garcia
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912) 384-7109
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity
in a Wetland/100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies EPD, DNR, FEMA, Coastal Resources Division, Groups and Individuals
This is to give notice that the City of Baxley under Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity will be funded under the Community Development Block Grant. The proposed project is located on N. Holton Street, Penniman Street, Harvey Street, McCrorie Street, Brobston Street and Beach Street in Baxley, Georgia. The City of Baxley is addressing the sewer and drainage for residents living in the project area. There is Freshwater Forested/Shrub wetlands and a 100-year flood zone A located in the target area. There are no natural or beneficial values potentially adversely affected by the activity. All contours will be restored to original grade so that no permanent impacts occur to the floodplain. No permitting for floodplain disturbance will be necessary. Additionally, all pipes within the floodplain areas will be equipped with concrete collard to prevent flotation in the event of a flood. In the event that the water lines impact the wetlands a nationwide permit no. 12 for utility construction will be applied for and received during the design phase. Due to the minor impacts, no mitigation will be required.
The City of Baxley has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values.
Alternatives and Recommended Improvements:
1) Alternative 1 – Do Nothing
Leave sanitary sewer system as it is. This would mean that the residents of the project area would continue to experience the problems of a failing sewer system and the associated overflows and health hazards that come along with the failing sewer.
2) Alternate Funding From GEFA
The alternative of applying for and receiving funding from an alternative funding source was explored and determined not to be feasible at this time. The only alternative funding sources for the City of Baxley are the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA), or the USDA/Rural Development (formerly FmHA).
3) Alternate Funding form USDA
The USDA/Rural Development (formerly FmHA) is a federal program that is administered through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The City of Baxley is eligible to participate in the program. However, the City of Baxley has previously been funded for sewer projects, so the City has maximized their loan and grant potential on previous projects.
4) Replacing All Existing Gravity Lines Via Traditional Trench Cut Method
The alternative of replacing all the existing sewer mains via traditional trench cut method was explored. A large amount of concrete removal and replacement would be necessary due to the small right of way and the fact that much of the gravity mains run underneath the existing road surface. This alternative is more expensive per linear foot of improvements and therefore was not selected.
5) Rehabbing All Sewer Mains via Pipebursting
The alternative of rehabbing all the sewer mains via pipebursting was explored. This alternative is simply more expensive than and not as cost effective as the chosen method. The streets would be cut over one hundred times for each service lateral.
6) Rehabilitating All Sewers with CIPP and CIPP Sewer Service Laterals
The alternative of CIPP the sewer mains and sewer service laterals were explored. The process is identical to the main line CIPP with the addition of the full wrap service connection. This is a very costly alternative.
Please refer to the environmental report located at Baxley City Hall, 282 East Parker Street, Baxley, GA 31513 for a copy of the submissions and responses received from different agencies regarding the mitigation measures.
City of Baxley has reevaluated the alternatives to construct water lines in the wetland/floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments.
There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in wetland/floodplain and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about wetland/floodplain can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in wetland/floodplain, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.
Written comments must be received by City of Baxley at the following address on or before April 1, 2019 City of Baxley, P.O. Box 290, Baxley, GA 31513 and (912) 367-8300, Attention: Timothy Varnadore, Mayor. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from Monday – Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm at 282 East Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513. Comments may also be submitted via email at mailto:rcash@atc.ccor rlovett@atc.cc
Date: March 20, 2019
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
March 20, 2019
City of Baxley
Post Office Box 290
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-8300
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Baxley.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about April 8, 2019 the City of Baxley will submit a request to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Section 109 Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as sewer and drainage improvements for the purpose of providing residents in the N. Holton St., Penniman St., Harvey St., McCrorie St., Brobston St. and Beach St. areas with sewer and drainage improvements. The estimated funding for this project is $750,000.00.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Baxley has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Baxley City Hall, 282 E. Parker St, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and Associates in Local Government Assistance, Inc., 1007 W. 12th Street, Alma, GA 31510 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00A.M to 5:00P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Baxley, P.O. Box 290, Baxley, GA 31513. All comments received by April 5, 2019 will be considered by the City of Baxley prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Baxley certifies to DCA that Timothy Varnadore in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. DCA’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Baxley to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
DCA will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Baxley certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Baxley ; (b) the City of Baxley has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by DCA; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to DCA at 60 Executive Park South, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329. Potential objectors should contact DCA to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Timothy Varnadore, Mayor
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz to SUNTRUT BANK, SOUTHEAST GEORGIA, N.A. dated 4/30/1997 and recorded in Deed Book 302 Page 796 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $33,600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.33 Acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 294, being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS #2477, dated 4/28/97, recorded at Plat Book 14, Page 253, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.
This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 544 Beach Road, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz or tenant or tenants.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Loan Resolution Department
3217 South Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
(888) 349-8955
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B as agent and Attorney in Fact for James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1012-666275A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1012-666275A
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Sheryl Spell Lawrence
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-28
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Thomas L. Lawrence has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES E KIGHT, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of Charles E. Kight, Sr., deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 28 day of February, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Charles E. Kight Sr., deceased
3874 Altamaha School Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
NOTICE TO DEBTORSAND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the Estate of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 5 day of March, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Gwen Starrick, Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased,
c/o E. Preston Johnson, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 304
Baxley, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Mr. Mitchell Gamble
Executor of the Estate of Christina Wright Ward
121 Northwood Drive
Baxley, GA 31513
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RONALD M. HUNTER, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Ms. Betty Susie Hunter
Executrix of the Estate of Ronald M. Hunter
1596 Sumner Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Earnest Oran Dyal,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-27
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Samuel Dyal has petitioned for (Samuel Dyal) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
