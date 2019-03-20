When most people hear the term “relationship” their thoughts are immediately transitioned to the realm of romantic associations signified by the involvement of a man and a woman in what should be a structured, exclusive arrangement. In truth, this is simply one of many types as virtually any affiliation requires some degree of emotional investment to whatever degree it’s applicable.
The coupling of a man and woman in holy matrimony is obviously the most significant relationship experienced by people in the natural sense. This identifies a level of commitment in the eyes of God as well as society that is equaled by none outside of an individual’s personal connection with Him as the creator. Love is ideally the thing that’s supposed to bring a husband and wife together but it requires much more than that for the typical marriage to survive. In the sense of two people becoming “as one” and occupying the same space there, no doubt, has to be a great deal of...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The “undervalue” of relationships
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)