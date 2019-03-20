There was an article last week released by the Associated Press regarding approximately 50 students in Union County (Blairsville) that were caught at their high school sharing naked photos of themselves with classmates, on their cell phones or through texting and/or social media. The superintendent of the school system stated that the students ranged in age from 14 to 18. The adult-aged kids involved could be prosecuted for child pornography, a felony in the state of Georgia.
Thus far the school system has not pushed for prosecution, but otherwise has suspended the students temporarily or sent them to alternative school.
I’m not going to score any points with the kiddos with what I’m about to say. Parents, grandparents, guardians, or whatever the situation may be, we need to remain vigilant ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Maybe we need more “cell jail”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)