Jimmy Lee Williams, 73, of Baxley died Monday March 11, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Williams was born March 2, 1946, in Appling County and was a graduate of Appling County High School where he was a member of the Pirate football team. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War, and was a military marksman and a member of the V. F. W. He was a retired general foreman with Williams Contractors at Plant Hatch and a member of the Local 865 of Brunswick. Mr. Williams was also a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Mack Williams and Idell Williams; his father, Tillman Kennedy; and mother, Mary Carter.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Juanita Williams of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Keith Beckworth of Eastman; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg Lee and Kim Williams and Michael Grant and Jennifer Williams all of Baxley; nine grandchildren;, one great grandchild; and five step grandchildren. Many Morris Landing friends and rednecks also survive.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Jimmy Lee and Juanita Williams with the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating.
Honorary pallbearers were everyone in attendance and special friend, Linda Cox of Altamaha Home Health.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 9420 Blackshear Hwy., Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
