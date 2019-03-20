Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Deloris G. Tomberlin, 74, who passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, under the care of hospice. A lifelong resident of Appling County; Mrs. Tomberlin along with her husband Dobby, were the co-owners of T&T Motors and she was a retired caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dobby Tomberlin; grandson, David Blake Tomberlin and parents, James and Carrie Hatfield Giddens.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Marie Tomberlin of Baxley; five grandchildren, Courtney Tomberlin, Shayann Robertson, Jacob Noah Tomberlin, Madison Tomberlin and Ansley Tomberlin; three great grandchildren, Bailey Blake Higgins, Braxton Lee Tomberlin and Blaklyn Robertson; four siblings, Danny and Joyce Giddens of Alma, Pat Bowen of Jacksonville, FL, Nancy Williams of Baxley and Ben Giddens of Savannah; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Robbie Tomberlin and Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Tomberlin-Paulk Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jason Bowen, Todd Lankford, Brandon Lankford, Jacob Tomberlin, Ryan Williams, Steve Tomberlin, Elvie Stone, Jr. and Woody Folsom.
Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Deloris G. Tomberlin.
DELORIS G. TOMBERLIN
