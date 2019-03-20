Meredith Jerome “Doc” Lamb, 88, of Baxley, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.
Mr. Lamb was born April 30, 1930, in Appling County to the late Wally Jasper Lamb and the late Ella Maude Sellers Lamb. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired storeroom supervisor with Rayonier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Lamb, Curtis Lamb, and Mack Lamb and his sisters, Lula Saseen, Aletha Buhler, and Mae Orr.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and KC Ortiz, of Syracuse, Nebraska; granddaughters, Mia and Abby Ortiz of Syracuse, Nebraska; brother and sister-in-law, Delbert and Jeanine Lamb of Savannah.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Mr. Don Pye, Rev. James Minick and Darron Jackson officiating.
Interment followed in the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Active pallbearers were Wendell Todd, Larry Madray, Willie Jeffery, Van Lamb, Tim Lamb, Darron Jackson and Doug Doyle.
Musical selections were rendered by Glenn Beach.
Remembrances may be made to Georgia Hospice Care 141 South Macon Street, Jesup, Ga. 31545 or Appling County Sheriff’s Department 560 Barnes Street Ste. B, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
