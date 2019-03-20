Glynn Maurice Herndon, 84, of Odum, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mr. Herndon was born October 7, 1934, in Wayne County to the late Stephen Herndon and the late Mary Aspinwall Herndon. He was a member of Ritch Baptist Church and was a self employed contractor. Mr. Herndon was a hard worker and helped many people in Appling and surrounding counties.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Herndon was preceded in death by a son, Glenvis Dale Herndon, his brothers, Edgar Herndon, Rodney Herndon, and J.D. Herndon and a sister, Shirlene Lightsey.
Survivors include his wife, Eteen Herndon of Odum; daughters and sons in law, Lynn and Bub Moody of Baxley, Patricia and Glendale Sullivan of Bristol; son and daughter in law, Gary and Shanda Herndon of Odum; sister, Betty Griffis of Surrency; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild due in May. A special caregiver, Lavay Davis also survives.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. R.M. Warren and Rev. Mark Griffis officiating.
Interment followed in Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were grandsons, Mony Robert Tomberlin, Heath Herndon, Brandon Herndon, Corey Sullivan, nephew, Rusty Herndon and Rodney Martin.
Honorary pallbearers were Bob and Gerri Wiggins, Keith Wiggins, Eddie Wynn, Stevie Wynn, Dale Atkins, James “Oblong” Todd, employees of Hunter Johnson Lumber, Sheila Tillman, Comfort Care Hospice, Richie Williams, Buddy Courson, Hazel Herndon, Deurrell Lightsey, Glynn Courson, Harvey Herndon, George Griffis, JoAnn Beecher and all those in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Musical selections were rendered by Ricky and Ann Herndon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GLYNN MAURICE HERNDON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)