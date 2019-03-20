Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Nell Knight Head, 86, who passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Appling Healthcare System. A native and lifelong resident of Appling County, Mrs. Head was co-owner of Head Realty and a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church where she served as church secretary for many years and was a member of the YAH Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Head; parents, Gervis and Etheleen O’Brien Knight; great grandson, Trapper Jaxon Legget; brothers, Jim Knight and Reggie Knight and a brother in law, Doug Snead.
Surviving are her children, Jeannine and Rudolph Thomas and Donnie and Cindy Head; grandchildren, Jason Head and family, Jada Head and family, Jeremy Head and family, April Hudson and family, Angie Hutchinson and family and Andi Higgins and family; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters, Jean and J.E. Blanton and Dot Snead; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., from the Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson and the Reverend Fred Anderson officiating.
Interment followed in the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
Active Pallbearers were Kyler Hutchinson, Dylan Hutchinson, Luke Hutchinson, Bailey Nail, Trent Head, Hunter Griffin, Thomas Higgins, Cole Higgins, Ryder Head and John Thomas Hudson.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Surrency High School Class of 1949.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nell Knight Head.
NELL KNIGHT HEAD
