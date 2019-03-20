Irma Dougherty, 68, of Baxley died Saturday, March 9, 2019, under the care of Satilla Hospice in Waycross.
Mrs. Dougherty was born March 30, 1950, in Atlanta, to the late Luther Loften Hughes and the late Mattie Mae Banks Hughes. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Episcopal Church and was a retired teacher, having taught at Appling County Middle School. Mrs. Dougherty was a member of the Appling County Retired Educators and the Baxley Lions Club where she was awarded the Melvin Jones Award by the Lions International.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dougherty was preceded in death by a brother in law, Marvin Gross.
Survivors include her husband, Ethan Dougherty of Baxley; sons, Ken Dougherty of Lawrenceville and Matt Dougherty of Lake Stevens, WA; sisters and a brother in law, Ellen Corey of Peachtree Corners, Susie and Gary Nunn of Isle of Palms, SC and Linda Gross of Atlanta; brother in law and sister in law, Dan and Anne Dougherty of Lake Oswego, OR; and a granddaughter, Lorelei Dougherty.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Episcopal Church, 2093 Golden Isles Parkway West Baxley, Georgia 31513. The Reverend Father Steve Larsen officiated.
Interment was Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park, with Rev. Ken Stephens, a retired United Methodist pastor and friend, conducted the committal.
Active pallbearers were Dan Dougherty, Ken Dougherty, Matt Dougherty, Harry Hughes, Kahnrad Hughes and Kerry Smith.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501; The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecarns Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or http://support.pancan.org/goto/irmadougherty; or to your favorite charity of choice.
Musical selections were rendered by Larry Varnadoe and Curtis Hughes.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
