The Appling County Board of Education (BOE) met on March 11 for one of its monthly meetings. During the meeting an intergovernmental agreement was presented to board members by Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland for approval.
Dr. Copeland stated the BOE and school district have been working on safety for several months.
The superintendent said, “We have implemented several overall safety measures for Appling County School System for safety and security purposes and these documents can be found on the school system’s website.
“We have also sought advice from our district safety team, school leadership, school safety teams and our community committee on safety regarding this topic. The top priority for safety and security was determined to be increasing...
School system votes to proceed with added SROs
