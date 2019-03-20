4-H and FFA announce Appling Hog Show results

On Monday, February 25, seventeen 4-H members participated in the 2019 Appling County 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show, sponsored by the Appling County Stockman’s Association. Jack Wall, of Telfair County, judged the show.
Anna Kate Folsom’s 222-pound barrow was chosen as Grand Champion. Reserve Champion was Kaytlyn Crapps’ 267-pound gilt.
The three class winners and their weights were: Class 1 – Anna Kate Folsom, 222 lbs; Class 2 – Kamryn White, 247 lbs; Class 3 – Kaytlyn Crapps, 267 lbs.
In the Appling County Farrowed (pigs must be born in Appling County) division, Grand Champion went to Anna Kate Folsom and Paige Hand received ...
