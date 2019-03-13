LEGAL NOTICES FOR 3-13-2019

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES HENRY GIBBS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-24
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: JURRELL A. CROWDER
and whom it may concern:
has petitioned for Edith Gibbs to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Henry Gibbs deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 3-25-2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMA JANE BAXLEY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Norma Jane Baxley, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 20th day of February, 2019.
Jason W. Baxley, Administrator
614 Azalea Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of DWIGHT WESLEY YOUMANS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Dwight Wesley Youmans, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 12th day of February, 2019.
W. Brenden Youmans, Executor
Estate of Dwight Wesley Youmans
6771 Ten Mile Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
NOTICE OF SOLICITATION FOR ADDITIONAL CLAIMS ON BOND:
All producers owed proceeds from agricultural products handled or sold by J & S Produce Inc. of Mt. Vernon, GA, are hereby solicited to file a complaint for breach of bond with the Georgia Department of Agriculture. These bond claim complaints should be sent to bondclaim@agr.goergia.gov . The Department will serve as Claims Administrator.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ROBERSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-25
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE

TO: Joyce Roberson, Jane King, Sheila McCreary, Denise Harding

and whom it may concern:
Jill Roberson, has petitioned for Jill Roberson to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Roberson deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 1, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Brenda Knox to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Consumer Real Estate Finance, Co dated 3/28/2016 and recorded in Deed Book 529 Page 250 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $58,509.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 397 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.234 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain survey and plat thereof entitled “Survey For Brenda Marie Knox” prepared by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr., G.R.L.S. No. 2942, dated September 16, 2015, recorded in Plat Book 20, Page 434,of the records of the Clerk of Superior
Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said plat is incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes. Said property is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northeast by lands of Courson Family Farms, LLC; Southeast by lands of Timothy Courson; South and East by lands of Dorothy Dunn; Southwest by the Northeastern right of way of U.S. Highway 341; and Northwest by lands of Jane Morris.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Dorothy Dunn, as Administrator of the Estate of Grover C. Dunn to Dorothy Dunn, et al. by deed dated December 22, 2006, recorded in Deed Book 425, Page 30 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 7582 Golden Isles West, Hazlehurst, GA 31539 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Brenda Knox or tenant or tenants.
Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC
PO Box 52708
Irvine, CA 92619
888.504.7300
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation as agent and Attorney in Fact for Brenda Knox
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1208-2569A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1208-2569A
3/6 - 3/27
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from OMAR MARTINEZ and JHANET GARCIA to FNB South, dated April 19, 2005 recorded in Deed Book 402, Pages 626-632, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.88 acres, more or less, of Land Lot NO. 292, described more particularly as follows: Beginning at the point where the Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street intersects with the Northerly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street as the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 30 degrees 57 minutes West a distance of 358.66 feet along the Northly edge of the right of way of Griffin Street to the Easterly edge of the right of way of a drainage canal; thence North 40 degrees 01 minutes West a distance of 287.79 feet along said edge of said right of way of said drainage canal; thence North 44 degrees 47 minutes East a distance of 323.90 feet; thence South 44 degrees 42 minutes East a distance of 200.09 feet along said Westerly edge of the right of way of Cadillac Street to said Point of Beginning. Said tract being bound now or formerly as follows: Northerly by lands now or formerly of Audell Turner; Easterly by Cadillac Street; Southerly by Griffin Street; and Westerly by a drainage canal. Said tract being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated August 9, 1978, recorded in Deed Book 181, Page 503, Appling County, Georgia deed records, which is incorporated herein for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Property address: 770 Cadillac Dr, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # S003-066
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated April 19, 2005 in the original principal amount of $39,175.00 and a Note dated March 19, 2015 in the amount of $30,839.21 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Omar Martinez and Jhanet Garcia
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of January, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Omar Martinez
and Jhanet Garcia
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912) 384-7109
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from JUSTIN KYLE HUTTO and KELLI NICOLE HUTTO to FNB South, dated May 20, 2014 recorded in Deed Book 511, Pages 10-17, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.027 acres more or less, of Land Lot No. 145, being more particularly described according to the courses, distances, metes and bounds of Tract 11, according to that certain survey and plat thereof by Everett Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2922, dated 11/20/2003, recorded in Plat Book 17, Page 45, Appling County, Georgia, deed records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
This is the same property as that conveyed to Richard Will Taylor and Jodi A. Whitty in a Deed from J. Merrell Miles and Larry Jackson dated February 6, 2006, recorded in Deed Book 413, Page 157, Appling County, Georgia, deed records.
Property address: 321 Southfork Dr., Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # 0038-024H
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated May 20, 2014 in the original principal amount of $96,133.00 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Justin Kyle Hutto and Kelli Nicole Hutto
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of January, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Justin Kyle Hutto
and Kelli Nicole Hutto
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912) 384-7109
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz to SUNTRUT BANK, SOUTHEAST GEORGIA, N.A. dated 4/30/1997 and recorded in Deed Book 302 Page 796 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $33,600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 2, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.33 Acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 294, being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS #2477, dated 4/28/97, recorded at Plat Book 14, Page 253, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.
This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 544 Beach Road, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz or tenant or tenants.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.
Loan Resolution Department
3217 South Decker Lake Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
(888) 349-8955
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee for the EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-B, Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2003-B as agent and Attorney in Fact for James Rodney Rentz and Yvonne L. Rentz
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1012-666275A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1012-666275A
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 25th day of February, 2019.
ANASTASIA McLAIN AND MEGAN KIMBERLY, CO-EXECUTRIXES OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF TONYA JEAN WILLOUGHBY,
DECEASED
c/o TRACY ALAN BROWN
ATTORNEY AT LAW
4 South Lee Street
BAXLEY, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES E KIGHT, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of Charles E. Kight, Sr., deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 28 day of February, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Charles E. Kight Sr., deceased
3874 Altamaha School Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Lamar A. Elder, Jr.
Attorney for the Estate
7 Jeff Davis Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 31539
NOTICE TO DEBTORSAND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
All creditors of the Estate of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 5 day of March, 2019.
Wilene Kight, Executrix of the Estate of
Gwen Starrick, Executrix of the Last Will and Testament of Emmett Vernon Arnold, deceased,
c/o E. Preston Johnson, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 304
Baxley, GA 31515
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Mr. Mitchell Gamble
Executor of the Estate of Christina Wright Ward
121 Northwood Drive
Baxley, GA 31513
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RONALD M. HUNTER, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 7th day of March, 2019.
Ms. Betty Susie Hunter
Executrix of the Estate of Ronald M. Hunter
1596 Sumner Road
Surrency, GA 31563
Publication Dates: March 13, March 20, March 27 & April 3.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Sheryl Spell Lawrence
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-28
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Thomas L. Lawrence has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Sheryl Spell Lawrence deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Earnest Oran Dyal,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-27
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
Samuel Dyal has petitioned for (Samuel Dyal) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Earnest Oran Dyal deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-8114
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 165?foot Monopole Telecommunications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Phillipi Church Road, Baxley, Appling County, GA 31513 (31° 44’ 31.77” North and 82° 23’ 06.12” West). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1118625.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ? Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: J.Morgando, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; joann.morgando@terracon.com
