Saturday morning last—Peaches to Beaches Day, to be exact—I drove down to the Appling County Public Library and joined some fellow readers in a fund raiser for the library. We were selling books that various generous people had donated for that very purpose. On the way to town as I crept down Hwy 341, I promised myself that I would not be my own best customer this year, even though I have a tendency to do just that.
“Self,” I said, carefully avoiding people in the street, “you know very well that you have two stacks of books waiting for you to read right now. You haven’t even read this month’s book club book yet. You don’t need anymore until you read those.”
“But those books on sale at the library are cheap, cheap, cheap,” some voice in my head pointed out. “Real bargains that you only find once a year. You don’t even know what’s there yet. Don’t make rash promises that you can’t keep.”
By that time, I’d arrived at the library and stopped my internal argument. What a beautiful morning. A cool, brisk breeze filled with the aroma of...
A love affair with words
