That headline is what the lamestream media has been trying to sell to the American public about the mess at our southern border. The entire time President Trump was asking for funding to construct a wall at the border, some lamestream fruitcakes were reporting that there were no issues at the border and basically calling him a liar. While people who live along the border and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were telling us, “We have a problem”.
Immediately following the President’s State of the Union speech, many mainstream media pundits were accusing the president of telling half-truths. The New York Times reported there is no emergency at the border. According to one report, “in real time, as President Trump gave his State of the Union speech last month, the Times branded the president a liar over his claim that there is an “urgent national crisis” at our border. “This is false,” the Times told its readers, using a non sequitur about individuals attempting to cross the border, while admitting, at the bottom of the fact check, that a “record number of families have tried to cross the border in recent months.”
Now, just a month later, what is the Times reporting? “More than 76,000 migrants crossed the border without authorization in February, an 11-year high and a strong sign that stepped-up prosecutions, new controls on asylum and harsher detention policies have not reversed what remains a powerful lure for thousands of families fleeing violence and poverty.” Now the Times is pointing out there is a problem at...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Nothing to see here, keep moving…
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)