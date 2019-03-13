Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Myrtice Anderson Stancil, age 92, who passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Bethany Oaks in Vidalia. An Appling County native, Mrs. Stancil enjoyed being a military wife during which she lived in Miami, Savannah, England, France, New York and Massachusetts. She was a member of the Baxley First United Methodist Church, the Appling Hospital Auxiliary and a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ottis Drawdy; parents, Jeff and Bula Burke Anderson, three brothers, Ed Anderson, Cecil Anderson and Curtis Anderson and one sister, Edna Anderson Davis.
Survivors include her four children, Jan Medina and husband Rich, Sue Mobley and husband Tom, Cindy Wiseman and Mike Stancill and wife Kim; thirteen grandchildren, Kristin Streightiff, Kevin Brown, Carrie Mobley Seck, Lauren Mobley Cline, Amy Wiseman, Jeremy Wiseman, Emily Wiseman, Keely Stancil, Micah Stancil, Maggie Stancil, Hunter Hoff, Tucker Hoff and Hannah Hoff; fourteen great grandchildren; one sister Inez Turner and 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Steve Meguiar officiating.
Interment followed in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jeffery Turner, Lamar Turner, Charles Broom, Ron Anderson, Tucker Hoff and Phil Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Mayers, Trinity Sunday School Class of Baxley First United Methodist Church, Wesley United Methodist Women, Frances Johnson and the past and present employees of Douglas and Harper.
In lieu of flowers the family requests remembrances to the Baxley First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 217 Main St. Baxley, GA 31513 or the Appling County Special Olympics, 680 Blackshear Hwy. Baxley, GA 31513.

