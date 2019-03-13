REBECCA ANN “BECKY” SPELL

Rebecca Ann “Becky” Spell, 49, of Baxley, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, after injuries sustained in auto accident.

Mrs. Spell was born August 15, 1969, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Ilon Webb and the late Donna Sue Stephens Kemp and was a member of Cornerstone Renewal Church.  She was a LPN and was employed for Core Civic at Wheeler County Correctional Facility.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Spell was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Beckworth.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Spell of Baxley; sisters, Tammy Hand of Baxley, Misty Stroud of Hampton and Lindsey Williamson of McDonough; brothers, Micah Webb and Paul Collier both of Stockbridge. Several nieces and nephew also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz and Rev. Rick Brown officiating.

Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Michael Taylor, Richard Taylor, Keith Spell, Thomas Hand, Paul Collier and Anthony Disharoon.

Honorary pallbearers were the Nursing staff of Core Civic at Wheeler County Correctional Facility.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
