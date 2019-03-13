Cynthia Jones Petway was born on January 13, 1956 in Surrency. Cynthia was the youngest of thirteen children born to the late Nathaniel “Pete” Jones and Ella Lee Jones.
She graduated from Appling County Comprehensive High School in Baxley in 1974. After high school, Cynthia decided to continue her education by pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Albany State University in Albany. For years, she utilized her nursing degree to care for the sick and was especially compassionate toward caring for the elderly.
She decided to stop pursuing her nursing career after the birth of her children April and David Petway. Cynthia spent several years as a devoted homemaker and mother. Her role as a mother was a central focus of her life and she stayed focused on being a good steward of the lives God had blessed her with to train them up in the way that they should go.
Cynthia reentered the workforce as paraprofessional in the Appling County School System. She spent years working during the day, caring for her children in the evening, and going back to school at night. Her hard work and dedication helped her obtain her teaching certification from Brewton Parker College. She was blessed with acceptance into a program at Georgia Southern University where she earned a specialized teaching certification in middle grades education with focus on science and mathematics. Years later, she would earn a Master of Education degree in middle grades education from Troy University.
Cynthia spent her first years as a teacher in the Tattnall County School System teaching middle schoolers life science, a subject she truly enjoyed and was passionate about teaching. She would later return to the Appling County School System as a sixth grade science teacher. Cynthia spent the remainder of her teaching career in this capacity and retired from the school system after almost 30 years of service.
Retirement allowed her to do what she loved most, spend time with her grandchildren and serve the Lord. Cynthia absolutely adored and enjoyed her five grandchildren. Jonathan, Miles, Delaney, Joshua, and JoHanna helped make every day bright and fulfilling for her. She loved them each individually and collectively with a love only God can give. More than the love for her grandchildren, was the love that she had for God. She believed in every situation that God’s will be done. She was not a Sunday Christian but an everyday, all day sold out to Christ Christian. Cynthia was a committed, devoted, and active member of Surrency Grove Baptist Church and believed in service to others.
Cynthia transitioned to her permanent home with God on March 4, 2019. She is already greatly missed.
Cynthia’s beautiful memory will be forever cherished by her children April (Dewayne) Pugh of Lawrenceville and David (Marla) Petway of Snellville, and her precious grandchildren Jonathan Pugh (13), Miles Petway (11), Delaney Petway (5), Joshua Pugh (5), and JoHanna Pugh (1), sisters, Leila Bell Wilcox and Equilla Jones of Surrency, Gwendolyn Bradley of Gainesville, Florida, and Marcia Jones of Decatur, Alabama, brothers, Jack (Gloristine) Jones, Harriell (Hazel) Jones, and Charles Jones of Surrency, aunts, Gladys Jones and Elder Essie Alderman both of Wilmington, Delaware, and uncle, Eugene Gardner of Columbia, Georgia. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
She is predeceased by her father, Nathaniel Jones, mother, Ella Lee Jones, sister, Almeda (Alfonso) Hayes, and brothers, Nathaniel (Ruth) Jones Jr., Joe (Gertrude) Jones, Bobby (Jackie) Jones, and Robert Jones.
Services were held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Surrency Grove Baptist Church with the Pastor Daniel Smith officiating.
Interment followed at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church.
Active Pallbearers were Michael Jones, Anthony Jones, Leroy Allen, Cedric Wilcox, Deboris Wilcox, and Chase Bell.
Musical selections were by Mr. Mellenik Muchison.
Professional Services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
