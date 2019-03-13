Gregory Jack Knight, 56, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
Mr. Knight was born September 22, 1962, in Wayne County to the late Jack Knight and the late Wilma Evans Knight. He was a member of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church and was employed at Plant Hatch for 37 years.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Knight of Baxley; two daughters and a son in law, Kristen Knight and Emily and Josh Smith all of Baxley; three brothers and sisters in law, Travis Knight, Michael and Ann Knight all of Baxley and Brad and Lori Knight of Ellabell; parents in law, Carlton and Sandra Greenway of Baxley; sister in law, Sherri Carter and a brother in law, Scott Greenway both of Baxley. Several aunts, an uncle, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Weisel and Rev. Rick Brown officiating and a eulogy by Kristen Knight.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Clay Clark, William Cain, Michael Hutcheson, Darrell Taylor, Adam Carter and Preston Baxley.
Honorary Pallbearers were members of Dunn Memorial Baptist Church, Terry and Tammy Baxley, Jodi, Kate Anna, Jaxon and Maverick Baxley, John and Kaye Hutchison, Beth Clary, Danny and Jane
Causey, Robbie Bullard, Eddie Miles, Beverly & Leslie Burch, Donnie Griffin, Leon McKinney, Randy and Marsha Thomas, Rhonda Baumgardt, Christian Williams and Zack Collins.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams, and Jonathan and Ansley Hickox.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help defray medical expenses.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
GREGORY JACK KNIGHT
