JAN HARDWICK

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
Comments (0)
Jan Hardwick, 73, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Bacon County Hospital.

Mrs. Hardwick was born October 17, 1945, in Bacon County to the late Vasco Johnson and the late Ettie Varnadore Johnson.  She was a member of Alma Church of God and was retired from Wal-Mart as a sales associate.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hardwick was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hardwick.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Lisa and Clay Beasley of Baxley; sons and daughter in law, Ricky and Esther Hardwick of Alma and Rodney Hardwick of Baxley; sisters, Louise Tanner and Mary Norris both of Alma. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Peavy officiating.

Interment followed in Moody Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Anson Williamson, Richard Russell, Samuel Roach, Bryan Griffin, Stevie Mullis and Jerry Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers were Terry Johnson, Larry Tanner, Jason Reynolds, Ima Dean Sapp, Pat Hutto, all Walmart associates and Roy and Jeanelle Colson.

Musical selections were rendered by Kim Carter.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner