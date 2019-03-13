Jan Hardwick, 73, of Baxley, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Bacon County Hospital.
Mrs. Hardwick was born October 17, 1945, in Bacon County to the late Vasco Johnson and the late Ettie Varnadore Johnson. She was a member of Alma Church of God and was retired from Wal-Mart as a sales associate.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hardwick was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hardwick.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Lisa and Clay Beasley of Baxley; sons and daughter in law, Ricky and Esther Hardwick of Alma and Rodney Hardwick of Baxley; sisters, Louise Tanner and Mary Norris both of Alma. Six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Peavy officiating.
Interment followed in Moody Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Anson Williamson, Richard Russell, Samuel Roach, Bryan Griffin, Stevie Mullis and Jerry Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were Terry Johnson, Larry Tanner, Jason Reynolds, Ima Dean Sapp, Pat Hutto, all Walmart associates and Roy and Jeanelle Colson.
Musical selections were rendered by Kim Carter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JAN HARDWICK
