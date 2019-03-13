Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Tharian “Pete” Carter, 80, who passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. He was a native of Appling County, living in Florida for 35 years. Mr. Carter was a United States Navy Veteran and was a retired equipment operator working for 34 years with the City of Vero Beach, FL.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Carter and mother, Mary Conner.
Survivors include his companion, Mary Carter of Baxley; two sons, John and Amy Carter of Melbourne, FL and Jeff and Sabrina Carter of Baxley; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and four sisters, Martha Hutcheson of Baxley, Patricia Music of Baxley, Nancy Gray of Georgetown, AL and Phyllis Branch of Hazlehurst.
A celebration of life service was held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Patricia Music at 393 Barnes Street, Baxley. For more information please call Ms. Patricia at 912-240-2205.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Tharian “Pete” Carter.
THARIAN “PETE” CARTER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)