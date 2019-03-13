Mrs. Laura Lee Wilson Allen, 95, of K-ville, passed away Monday March 4, 2019, at the Hospice House of Hospice Satilla following an extended illness.
Born January 15, 1924, in Wayne County, she was a daughter of the late William Reuben and Minnie Mozell Wilson. She lived all of her life in Appling County and Wayne County where she was a housewife and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church where she attended the Sr. Adults Sunday school class and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Winton Allen; an infant son; two sisters, Annie Rozier and Leeollie Mosley Meeks; and a brother, John Wesley Wilson.
Survivors include her five children, Joan Genell Joyner of Thomson, James Morris Allen (wife Kerry) of Brunswick, Kathleen Allen Thornton (husband Jerry) of K’ville, Winifred Allen Williams of Brunswick, Vickie Kay Metelits (husband Robby) of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Steve Keene (wife April) of Thomson, Tony Allen of Brunswick, Kenny Allen (wife Martha) of Brunswick, Eric Mizell (wife Jessica) of Alma, Latreana Williams of Brunswick, Jessica Dana Mobley (husband Allen) of Brunswick, and Ashley Thornton of Blackshear; 13 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A funeral service took place Friday March 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Liberty Cemetery in Wayne County.
The family received friends on Friday at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, GA 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com.
Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.
LAURA LEE WILSON ALLEN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)