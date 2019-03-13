Number of items approved by county

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, March 13. 2019
By Jamie Gardner
It was a busy night for the Appling County Commissioners on Tuesday evening, March 5. The board members approved a number of purchases and other items of business.

One of the major items approved during the meeting was the annual Republic Services agreement for solid waste collection in Appling County. County Manager Lee Lewis explained that he had spoken with representatives with Republic and negotiated a lower increase than one the company had proposed a few weeks back. The company had proposed an increase to $15.35 per can, per month as opposed to the current $14.00 per can, per month. Lewis stated that after negotiations, the company agreed to only increase the contract to...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
