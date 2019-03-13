It is with great sorrow Sheriff Mark Melton and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) announce the unexpected death of K-9 Deputy Brock on March 4. Brock had been with the ACSO two years and was handled by Corporal David Williamson. On Friday, March 8...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
K-9 Deputy Brock honored
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)