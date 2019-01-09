TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # B003 020
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 341, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia and more particularly described as follows: commencing at the point on the west side of Junior High Drive or Warrick Street Extension. Said point of commencement being the point where the west side of Junior High Drive intersects the east side of a county road, said county road connects Junior High Drive with U.S. Highway No. 1. The southward property line extends westward along and abutting the north side of the county road for a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 5 degrees 18 minutes east a distance of 80.70 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 80 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds east a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin located on the west right of way of Junior High Drive; thence turning and running along and abutting the west right of way of Junior High Drive a distance of 146 feet, the point of commencement. Said land being the east portion of Lot 1 Block 8 of the Southwood Subdivision plat. Bounded, now or formerly, as follows: north by Lot 2, Block 8; east by Junior High Drive; south by a county road and west by the remaining portion of Lot 1, Block 8.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 808.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND
PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0030 169
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 535, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract 1 on a plat prepared for Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre by Martin Surveying & Mapping dated October 2-3, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 356, in the Office of the Clerk of the superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said tract of land being a portion of Lot 30 conveyed to Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre from A. Freddie White by warranty deed dated November 6, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 423, Pages 291-282 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Also conveyed herein is a perpetual non-exclusive easement, as set forth in a deed of record in Deed Book 431, Page 537.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 809.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
12/19-1/9
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BETTY C. LEWIS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Betty C. Lewis, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2018.
Jeffrey Lee Lewis, Co-Executor
John Campbell Lewis, Co-Executor
Estate of Betty C. Lewis
288 Fair Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0086 005
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 4th Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.81 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot 3 and being bound now or formerly, as follows: north and east by lands of Bill Tomberlin; south by County Road 219; west by County Road 478. Said tract of land being more particularly described as follows: commence at the intersection of the east right of way line on County Road 478 with the north right of way line of County Road 219; from said point of commencement run north 7 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds east a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run south 89 degrees 06 minutes 32seconds east a distance of 311.14 feet’; thence turn and run south 07 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run north 89 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds west a distance of 311.14 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more fully shown on a survey and plat thereof dated January 22, 1987, by Merlin J. Tomberlin
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 804.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND LORD,
DECEASED.
ESTATE NO. 2018-107
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern,
Elizabeth Lord has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Raymond Lord deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 22, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date).
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 20 day of December, 2018.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
12/26, 1/2, 1/9 & 1/16
TRADE NAME REGISTRATION
Clerk, Superior Court of Appling County
IN ACCORDANCE WITH O.C.G.A. § 10-1-490, PERSONALLY APPEARED THE UNDERSIGNED WHO ON OATH DEPOSES AND SAYS THAT:
IGOU FAMILY PHARMACY, LLC, a Georgia Limited Liability Company, whose address is 34 NW Park Avenue Baxley, GA 31513, is doing business in Appling County, Georgia under the name of FULGHUM DRUGS, 34 NW Park Avenue Baxley, GA 31513, and that the nature of the business to be carried on is a pharmacy and retail sales.
This 5 day of December, 2018.
LEAH L. JONES, ATTORNEY
IGOU FAMILY PHARMACY, LLC D/B/A
FULGHUM DRUGS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JOSEPHINE PARRIS to BLACK WATER RESERVE DEVELOPMENT, LLC dated March 1, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 428, Pages 208-218, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, (hereinafter the “Security Deed”), which Security Deed was last assigned to COASTAL TIMBER PARTNERS, LLC pursuant to that certain Assignment dated August 30, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 545, Pages 144-147, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated March 1, 2007, in the original principal amount of Forty One Thousand Two Hundred Twenty and NO/100 Dollars ($41,220.00)(hereinafter the “Note”),with interest thereon as provided in said Note, Coastal Timber Partners, LLC, as the present holder of said Note, has declared the entire indebtedness evidenced by the said Note due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, the failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the Courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in February, 2019, being February 5, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 279, 297, 298, 299, 300, 326, 327, 346, 347, 373 & 374, 2ND LAND DISTRICT, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 433, BLACK WATER RESERVE, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS PER PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WAYNE B. DUKES, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1723, DATED SEPTEMBER 20, 2006, ENTITLED “BLACK WATER RESERVE”, AND BEING RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGES 53-68, APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession or control of said real property is Josephine Parris or persons or entities occupying said real property as tenants or lessees thereof. Said property is more commonly known as Lot 433, Black Water Reserve, Baxley, GA 31513.
Notice has been and is hereby given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney’s fees in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Note and Security Deed.
The individual that has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is John Crowder, who can be contacted by telephone at 904-647-9304, or in writing at 8280 Princeton Square Boulevard W, Suite 8, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but are not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements, and other matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt;(3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Coastal Timber Partners, LLC, as Attorney in Fact for
Josephine Parris
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for Coastal Timber Partners, LLC
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9960
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Ad run dates: January 9, 2019, January 16, 2019, January 23, 2019, and January 30, 2019
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREG BLACK to PEOPLES STATE BANK & TRUST, dated August 31, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 436, Pages 193-198, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, (hereinafter the “Security Deed”), which Security Deed was modified by Modification of Security Deed from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank, dated April 3, 2018, and recorded in Deed Book 550, Pages 757-758, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated September 10, 2009, in the original principal amount of Forty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Seven and 88/100 Dollars ($48,757.88), and to secure a note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated April 3, 2018, in the original principal amount of Thirty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 50/100 Dollars ($32,410.50) (hereinafter the “Notes”), with interest thereon as provided in said Notes, Pineland Bank, as the present holder of said Notes, has declared the entire indebtedness evidenced by the said Notes due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, the failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the Courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in February, 2019, being February 5, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 349 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.453 acre, more or less, and being designated as TRACT “A” on the herinbelow described plat, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point located on the Southwestern right of way of County Road 558 (50’ROW), said point being the Northeast corner of lands owned by Baxley Federal Savings Bank; thence along and with said right of way South 55 degrees 54 minutes 44 seconds East 53.51 feet to a point; thence South 37 degrees 55 minutes 12 seconds West 266.82 feet to a point; thence North 62 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds West 78.07 feet to a point; thence North 61 degrees 09 minutes 00 seconds West 15.56 feet to a point; thence North 45 degrees 47 minutes 20 seconds East 282.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. For a more particular description, reference is hereby made to that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS No. 1647, dated August 6, 2007, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 18, Page 517, and incorporated herein for all purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed to Jerry Johnson and Greg Black from Donnie G. Head by deed dated April 19, 2007, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 430, Page 188.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession or control of said real property is Greg Black or persons or entities occupying said real property as tenants or lessees thereof. Said property is more commonly known as 689 Max Deen Dr. SW, Baxley, GA 31513.
Notice has been and is hereby given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney’s fees in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Notes and Security Deed.
The individual that has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is Kathy Mayers, who can be contacted by telephone at (912) 705-1105, or in writing at 72 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but are not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements, and other matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt;(3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank, as Attorney in Fact for Greg Black
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for Pineland Bank
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9960
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Ad run dates: January 9, 2019, January 16, 2019, January 23, 2019, and January 30, 2019
STATE OF GEORGIA,
APPLING COUNTY.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt and Security Agreement from GREG D. BLACK to PEOPLES STATE BANK & TRUST, dated October 15, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 503, Pages 655-659, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, (hereinafter the “Security Deed”), which Security Deed was subsequently modified by Modification of Security Deed from Gregory Black to Pineland Bank, dated January 31, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 538, Pages 469-470, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia; subsequently modified by Modification of Security Deed from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank, dated April 3, 2018, and recorded in Deed Book 550, Pages 755-756, of the records of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said Security Deed having been given to secure a note from Greg D. Black to Pineland Bank dated April 3, 2018, in the original principal amount of Thirty Two Thousand Four Hundred Ten and 50/100 Dollars ($32,410.50) (hereinafter the “Note”), with interest thereon as provided in said Note, Pineland Bank, as the present holder of said Note, has declared the entire indebtedness evidenced by the said Note due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, the failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Security Deed, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the Courthouse in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in February, 2019, being February 5, 2019, to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 142 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.627 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated June 17, 2013, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, Page 97, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession or control of said real property is Greg D. Black or persons or entities occupying said real property as tenants or lessees thereof. Said property is more commonly known as Tax Map 0052 021B, Red Oak Road, Baxley, GA 31513.
Notice has been and is hereby given of intention to enforce provisions for collection of attorney’s fees in accordance with legal requirements and the terms of said Note and Security Deed.
The individual that has the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is Kathy Mayers, who can be contacted by telephone at (912) 705-1105, or in writing at 72 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Said property will be sold subject to any and all unpaid ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but are not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements, and other matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
The proceeds of the sale will be used as follows: (1) to pay the expenses of said sale; (2) to pay the sums secured by said Deed to Secure Debt;(3) the balance, if any, according to law.
Pineland Bank, as Attorney in Fact for Greg D. Black
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for Pineland Bank
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9960
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
Ad run dates: January 9, 2019, January 16, 2019, January 23, 2019, and January 30, 2019
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of default in the payment of a note secured by a deed to secure debt to AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA executed by Greg D. Black, dated March 28, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 524, Pages 155-161, Appling County records, the undersigned has declared the full unpaid amount of the indebtedness referred to due and payable and, acting under the power of sale contained in said deed, for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, will on the first Tuesday in February, 2019, during the legal hours of sale at the Appling County Courthouse, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the lands described in said deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No.181 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.594 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described according to that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, certified by Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated January 11, 2013, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 20, Page 51, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
This being a portion of the same property conveyed to David D. Black and Janice Sue Black by deed dated October 20, 1983, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 205, page 547.
Said property is to be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes, which are liens, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens and encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters superior to the aforesaid Deed to Secure Debt first set out above. Said property is also sold “as is” without any representation, warranty, or recourse against the above named creditor or the undersigned.
The undersigned will execute a deed to the purchaser as authorized by the aforementioned debt deed.
This the 3rd day of January, 2019.
AgSouth Farm Credit,
ACA as Attorney in Fact for Greg D. Black
BROWN ROUNTREE PC
26 N MAIN STREET
STATESBORO, GEORGIA 30458
NOTICE
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71 (b)(2), an Open Records Officer has been designated for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office. Please submit all requests for Open Records to the following individual:
Cathy Browning
Open Records Officer
Post Office Box 369
Woodbine, Georgia 31569
Phone: (912) 576-3599
Email:cbrowning@pacga.org
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 11 day of December, 2018.
MARY ANN GRIFFIS EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate “Called To Love” have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at Barnes Street, Baxley, Ga and its initial registered agent at such address is Amy C. Branch.
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 6, 2018
SHERRY M. BRITT, Executrix of
The Estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
Updated: LEGALS FOR 1-9-2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)