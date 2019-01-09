Biblical Marriage - The husband/father’s responsibility

There is little doubt that virtually every man who wears the “I’m a Christian” title will assert that God made him the head of his household. To some extent, that would be true but it’s not to be received as a position awarded without great responsibility. Unfortunately, most have a grossly misguided perception that the Creator handed the man unbridled authority over his wife and children. In fact, nothing could be farther from the truth as scripture specifies in I Corinthians 11:3 (KJV), “But I want you to realize that the head of every man is Christ, and the head of the woman is man, and the head of Christ is God.”
So, the prospect of a man “ruling” his house by way of tactics facilitating fear and intimidation is ungodly to say the least. In fact, the role of the husband is designed to emulate Christ’s relationship to His bride, the church. As He gave His life for the church that those who believe on Him might inherit eternal life, so should a husband be willing to sacrifice for the sake of his wife and children. The role of the husband, therefore, is that of a leader, provider/protector, and a companion to his wife.
Many in today’s society would rather debunk the concept of men being leaders of their wives simply because the worldly understanding doesn’t line up with that of a biblical premise. In spiritual terms, to be a leader lends to the basic notion of influence and not one of control as implied by most that are in disagreement of the ideology. Given that, a husband is not to behave as dictator but should exhibit a biblical influence in governing his household.
Just as Christ isn’t abusive, harsh, or domineering in His behavior toward the church, a husband is to manage his house in a gentle manner. Ephesians 5:28-29 (KJV) states “So ought men to love their wives as their own bodies. He that loveth his wife loveth himself. For no man ever yet hated his own flesh; but nourisheth.” Considering this factor, it’s a matter that the benefit of a biblically guided husband is a spiritually grounded wife and solid family unit. As a family, they should then example behaviors that glorify God.
As a provider and protector, both physically and spiritually, a husband is best suited to effectively influence/lead his wife and household. This is a responsibility that couldn’t be carried out if a husband’s wife has no respect for him. The book of Colossians 3:19 (KJV) states, “Husbands, love your wives and do not...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Biblical Marriage - The husband/father’s responsibility
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)