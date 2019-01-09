Passing on the traditions

The tree’s down now and packed away in its giant box in the back closet of the back bedroom. The ornaments are carefully stored, some in tissue paper. Every snowman sits or lies along with the nutcrackers and ceramic trees in the cedar chest that Mama gave me years and years ago when I was in high school. It faithfully keeps them safe until next Christmas. No worries of breakage. Thank you, Trey, for your work. You’ve really grown up this year.
Our three Atlanta grandsons spent last week with us, and we were delighted to have them of course. On Tuesday, New Year’s Day, as I was cooking Hoppin’ John, cornbread, and collard greens, I said to Trey, the 16-year-old, “Trey, sometime after a while I’d like you to help me take down the Christmas tree.”
“All right, Grandma,” he said, walking down the hall.
In a few minutes he returned and started removing the ornaments. “Where shall I put these?” he asked, holding up a handful of snowmen ornaments.
I got the plastic boxes for him and put them on the table. I admit that I was somewhat surprised because kids don’t just jump in and work like that. They usually need encouragement and me working along with them. Not this time. By the time I finished lunch, he was almost finished. We stopped to eat.
Will, our 10-yr-old baby of the family, turned his nose up at the Hoppin’ John, but I made him try a bite or two. I can’t imagine anyone down here not knowing what Hoppin’ John is, but Will, my Atlanta boy, didn’t. We tease his mama about being a Yankee. Hoppin’ John is simply a dish of ...
