Florencio Sebastian, 40, of Baxley passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.
Florencio was born October 27, 1978, in Tlalchapa Guerrero, Mexico and was a Welder.
Survivors include: his wife, Guadalupe Sebastian of Baxley; daughters, Sofia Sebastian and Isabella Sebastian both of Baxley; sons Gaudencio Sebastian, Michael Sebastian, Abraham Sebastian, Jacob Sebastian and Jose Sebastian all of Baxley; father, Gaudencio Sebastian of Mexico; brothers, Rigoberto Sebastian, Santiago Sebastian both of Baxley, Ignacio Sebastian of Los Angeles, CA, Kalixto Sebastian of California and Jose Sebastian of Mexico.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Pastor Rafael Galvan officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were Gaudencio Sebastian, Santiago Sebastian, Andres Madrigal, Ignacio Sebastian, Adrian Sebastian, and Kalixto Sebastian.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
FLORENCIO SEBASTIAN
