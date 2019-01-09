Alice C. Birke Mose Coleman Oliver born on October 27, 1927, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the age of 91, at the Pavilion while under Comfort Care Hospice after an extended illness.
Alice was a native of Copenhagen, Denmark. She came to Appling County in 1950, with her first husband Jerry Coleman after meeting him in Iceland where he was stationed for the U.S. Military.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and a brother from Denmark, her first husband Jerry Coleman, a son Jerry Lee Coleman and a daughter, Carol Morris Turner, all of Surrency.
Alice served 37 years of service for the Appling County Public Library and was the oldest librarian at the time of her retirement. She was on the board for Farm Bureau of Georgia, one of the founding members and first Director and Curator of the Appling County Heritage Center, 4-H and a substitute teacher. She enjoyed teaching and helping the youth and the community alike. She taught a lot of folks to crochet and knit as well as other crafts and always with that kind smile, words of encouragement and love.
She is survived by her husband Roy Oliver of Baxley, a special daughter and son-in-law, Bettijo and Dean Gibbs of Baxley, a sister in Denmark, a sister in Maryland, three grandchildren, Michael Morris of Blackshear, Jennifer Morris Holcomb of Glennwood and Jerry Lee Gibson of Baxley, three great-grandchildren also survive.
Alice was a member of Baxley Free Will Baptist Church.
A memorial service was held for family and friends on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Baxley Free Will Baptist Church.
The Rev. Caleb Folsom and Rev. Virgil Carter officiated.
Internment was at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Nobles Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Alice C. Oliver
ALICE C. BIRKE MOSE COLEMAN OLIVER
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)