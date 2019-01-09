Kathy Bernadine Willard, 59, of Baxley, died Monday, December 24, 2018 in Savannah.
Miss Willard was born August 16, 1959, in Wayne County to the late Benard Franklin Willard and the late Alma Elizabeth Crummey Willard. She was a member of the Baxley Church of God and was an insurance broker and financial planner and was employed by Humana.
Survivors include her sister, Darlene Butler of Baxley; brother, Daniel Willard of Atlanta; special friend, Iris Thornton of Baxley.
Funeral services were held, Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Baxley Graveyard.
Active Pallbearers were, Brad Askew, David Englett, James Willard, Chuck Morris, David Willard and Tom Bowen.
Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
