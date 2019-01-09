Suzette Liggett, 59, of Baxley, died Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation in Vidalia.
Ms. Liggett was born January 26, 1959, in Tampa, Florida to the late Bobby Gene Hayes and the late Joan Neil Hayes. She was retired from Appling Healthcare System.
Survivors include her fiance, Walt Tillman of Baxley, son, Brandon Liggett of Reno, Nevada, two sisters, Rita Shoakes and Brenda Kennedy both of Tampa, Florida, brother, Bobby Hayes. Two grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Ferry Road Baptist Church with Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jimmy Crapps, Reggie Lewis, Mike Nail, Donnie Lewis, Austin Crosby and Toby Cauley.
Honorary pallbearers were the Pavilion staff, Joe Lightsey, Jamie Herrington, Edsel Lewis, Randall Odum, Larry Williams, Stacy Williams, Jamie Williams, Rat Wright, Wesley Odum, Willy Dyal, Dennis Cauley, Doug Cauley, Jerry Crapps, Danny Conner, Terry Crosby, Jerry Crosby, Russell Crosby and Tyler Cauley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
SUZETTE LIGGETT
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)