Mr. Charles E. Kight Sr., 82, of Baxley, formerly of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. Kight was born November 25, 1936, in Jeff Davis County to the late John Earnest Kight and the late Donnie Clifton Kight. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, owner of CTC Industrial Supply Company and member of Union Springs Baptist Church. Charles was an exceptional basketball player for Jeff Davis High School, having held the highest scoring game record for many years, and winning a basketball scholarship to South Georgia College, Charles instead chose to join the Army. He was also an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gertrude Sinclair, Edelle Crosby, John W. Kight, Gene Kight, and George Kight.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Wilene Sellers Kight of Baxley, two daughters, Angie Wilcox (Kelvin) of Hazlehurst, Julie Curbow (Greg) of Warner Robins, step-daughter, Shannon Corbitt (Chris) of Hazlehurs, son, Charles E. Kight Jr. (Chuck) (Cathy) of Sylvania, sisters, Mary Lee of Hilton Head, Donna Skeen of Atlanta, Betty Faulk of Hazlehurst, and Dianne Kight of Snipesville, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survived.
Funeral Services were held Monday December 31, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Union Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Hutchinson and Rev. Ryan Lamb officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Active pallbearers were Charles E. Kight III, Casey Wilcox, Ross Curbow, Johnny Faulk, Hal Faulk, Greg Kight and Jim Jarrard.
Musical selections were rendered by Nell Mullis and Lorie Ann Lewis.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements for Mr. Charles E. Kight Sr.
