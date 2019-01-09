Clark Fayne Cooper, 68, of Eatonton, died Saturday, December 15, 2018. He was born in Jesup to the late Fred and Emojean Sellers Cooper of Surrency.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger “Jake” Cooper, Mose Cooper, and Phillip Cooper, and baby sister, Earline Cooper.
Clark was a graduate of UGA with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He earned his license as a Certified Public Accountant. His career was in Federal Service retiring as the Regional Audit Manager of the U. S. Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta. Clark was known to be most content with a fine cigar, a good beer, and watching his beloved “DAWGS” play football.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Hardy Cooper; brothers, Scott (Beverly) Cooper of Surrency, Fred (Shari) Cooper of Rincon, and sister, Emily Cooper Harrison of Statesboro, in-laws, Glen and Margie Peacock Hardy of Decatur, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held in Baxley at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration of donations to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway, N., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
