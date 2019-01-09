Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Dennis William “Dub” Bryant, 21, who passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County, a member of Oak Grove Church of God and a devoted father who was loved by many.
Dennis was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Concepcion Perez.
Surviving is his mother, Chandra Denise Bryant, father, Marcos Perez, step father, Raul Maldonado, children, Isabella Chanel Bryant and Ivy Cynclair Bryant, fiancé, Nia Dicker, brothers, Nathan Maldonado, Raul Maldonado, Dinky Anderson, Shawn Anderson, Jason Perez and Devin Perez, sisters, Victoria Maldonado and Christina Horvath, grandparents, Chandra Jones, Reverend Dennis and Martha Bryant, Gabina Rojas and Matias Perez, nieces, nephews and other family members also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverends Nathan Dyal and Wayne Crummey officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Jordan Vann, Jason Perez, Raul Maldonado, Nathan Maldonado, Dylan Lee, Leslie Stanfield, Brian Bryant and Steven Witherspoon.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Oak Grove Church of God and St. Paul.
The family assembled at the home of the Reverend Dennis and Martha Bryant at 112 Pleasant Grove Church Rd.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Dennis William “Dub” Bryant.
