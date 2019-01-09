Aleene Bowen, 82, of Baxley passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Pavilion.
She was a devoted and loving wife to Donnie for sixty years. Together they worked hard to build a life and raise their son, Ricky. Aleene loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a MeMe, she especially took great pleasure in spoiling her only grandchild, Kayla. A member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Aleene loved her church family and found much joy from singing in the choir and being a member of the Willing Workers Sunday school class. She loved the Lord and through her Christian example she taught those around her the importance of loving one another and living a life of character. Adored by her family and friends, Aleene was known for her sweet and fun-loving personality. She will be missed but will remain in the hearts of her loved ones.
She was born January 7, 1936, in Hazlehurst, to the late Curtis and Evelyn Sellers Branch. Aleene was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Bowen, brothers, James, Jerrel, Alfred, Glynn and Wilton Branch, sisters, Evalina Hamilton and Fay Williamson.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Richard and Jerrie Ann Bowen of Baxley, granddaughter Kayla Wiggins and husband Christopher, great granddaughters, Ella Kate Ball and Emie Klaire Ball all of Baxley, sister, Sharon (Z.A.) Music of Waycross, brothers, Roger Branch, Bobby (Linda) Branch and Dorsey (Donna) Branch all of Winter Haven, FL, sisters in law, Harriet Branch of Hazlehurst and Sandy Branch of Hinesville, special cousins, Geneva Lightsey and Jeanette Merrier, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Brad Park officiated.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Christopher Wiggins, Cole Crosby, Brantley Crosby, Kalin Peavy, Charles Davis and Brentley Smith.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Woodlawn Baptist Church, special caregivers Barbara Johnson, Lori Futch, Becky Holton, Debbie Davenport along with the Nurses and CNA’s of the Pavilion B Hall and Dr. Errol Graham.
Remembrances may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 218 Woodlawn Church Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513 or Gideons International, P. O. Box 403, Baxley, GA 31513
Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ALEENE BOWEN
