Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara Tollison Barnes, 86, who entered into rest December 25, 2018, were conducted Saturday December 29, at 2:00 p.m., from the First Baptist Church of Baxley. The Rev. James W. Howard, Jr. officiated. Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Mrs. Barnes was a life-long resident of Baxley, and an active member of the First Baptist Church where she shared her faith through service to others. She was a graduate of Baxley High School and Shorter University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Education. Mrs. Barnes maintained friendships with her college suitemates throughout her life and was a financial supporter of her alma mater. She was an avid reader who kept up with current events and news through three daily paper subscriptions. Mrs. Barnes enjoyed traveling with her late husband and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to Dr. Thomas J. Barnes, Jr. for 52 years who was a registered pharmacist and owner of Barnes Drug Store. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Olin Tollison and Mary Wilma Lynn Tollison.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Carole Barnes, Baxley, two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Greg Yonchak, Louisville and Ellen and Jay Howard, Waycross, seven grandchildren, Tom (Adele) Yonchak, Drew (Mary Wilkes) Yonchak, Daniel (Jessica) Yonchak, Walt (Darby) Howard, Lauren Howard, Jennifer (Thomas) Cargile and Whitney (Jon) Erwin, seven great-grandchildren, Anne Rankin, Margaret, Tommy, Elizabeth, Bennett, Ethan and Karley.
Pallbearers were Tom Yonchak, Drew Yonchak, Daniel Yonchak, Walt Howard, Thomas Cargile and Jon Erwin.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Baxley, 15 North Main Street, Baxley, GA 31513.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta was in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
