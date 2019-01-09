On January 4 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued a press release that details charges that have been filed against six individuals involved with the murder of Dennis Bryant on Sunday, December 30 at the Key West Inn in Baxley.
Rocky Wheeler, Rhett Wheeler, Louis Torres, Gabrielle Labaco, Catherine Zipperer and Daisy Lott, all of Baxley, have been charged with felony murder with the intent to commit robbery, with more charges likely to follow.
The GBI and the Baxley Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance including the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, Appling County EMS, Appling County EMA, Appling County Coroner’s Office, and the Brunswick Circuit District Attorney’s Office. The GBI and the Baxley Police Department would also like to thank the citizens of Appling County and the City of Baxley for their cooperation in this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.
GBI gives update on murder charges
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)