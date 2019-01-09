By Helen Burkett Prencke
Just over ten years ago David Douglas purchased Matrix Cabinets from then owner Bob Wiggins. This little business located on City Circle Road employed five people. Now, Matrix Cabinets has blossomed into a 235,000 square foot facility with over 50 full-time employees and independent contractors! The irony? This company was purchased by Douglas at the start of the housing downturn in 2007. However, that didn’t deter him; he simply changed his audience from new construction to those remodeling their current homes and created his own niche in the market with quality cabinets made in the United States.
I recently enjoyed a tour of the colossal warehouses where these cabinets “live” until they are purchased. I saw samples of the most popular cabinet styles and learned about how to order cabinets from their website—should I desire to remodel my own kitchen or bathroom. Douglas shared with me they supplied cabinets for...
Matrix Cabinets Baxley’s Own Success Story
