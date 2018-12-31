Legal Notices for 01-02-2019

NOTICE
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71 (b)(2), an Open Records Officer has been designated for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office. Please submit all requests for Open Records to the following individual:
Cathy Browning
Open Records Officer
Post Office Box 369
Woodbine, Georgia 31569
Phone: (912) 576-3599
Email:cbrowning@pacga.org
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 11 day of December, 2018.
MARY ANN GRIFFIS EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JOHN WILTON JOHNSON, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # B003 020
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 341, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia and more particularly described as follows: commencing at the point on the west side of Junior High Drive or Warrick Street Extension. Said point of commencement being the point where the west side of Junior High Drive intersects the east side of a county road, said county road connects Junior High Drive with U.S. Highway No. 1. The southward property line extends westward along and abutting the north side of the county road for a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 5 degrees 18 minutes east a distance of 80.70 feet to an iron pin; thence turning and running north 80 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds east a distance of 150 feet to an iron pin located on the west right of way of Junior High Drive; thence turning and running along and abutting the west right of way of Junior High Drive a distance of 146 feet, the point of commencement. Said land being the east portion of Lot 1 Block 8 of the Southwood Subdivision plat. Bounded, now or formerly, as follows: north by Lot 2, Block 8; east by Junior High Drive; south by a county road and west by the remaining portion of Lot 1, Block 8.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 808.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND
PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0030 169
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 535, 2nd Land District, Appling County, Georgia consisting of 1.00 acre, more or less, and being more particularly described as Tract 1 on a plat prepared for Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre by Martin Surveying & Mapping dated October 2-3, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 356, in the Office of the Clerk of the superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said tract of land being a portion of Lot 30 conveyed to Guy Saint-Vil and Vainqueur Pierre from A. Freddie White by warranty deed dated November 6, 2006, and recorded in Plat Book 423, Pages 291-282 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Also conveyed herein is a perpetual non-exclusive easement, as set forth in a deed of record in Deed Book 431, Page 537.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 809.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
12/19-1/9
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
December 6, 2018
SHERRY M. BRITT, Executrix of
The Estate of CARLTON MINCEY, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of BETTY C. LEWIS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Betty C. Lewis, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of December, 2018.
Jeffrey Lee Lewis, Co-Executor
John Campbell Lewis, Co-Executor
Estate of Betty C. Lewis
288 Fair Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate “Called To Love” have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at Barnes Street, Baxley, Ga and its initial registered agent at such address is Amy C. Branch.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 0086 005
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 4th Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.81 acres, more or less, of original Land Lot 3 and being bound now or formerly, as follows: north and east by lands of Bill Tomberlin; south by County Road 219; west by County Road 478. Said tract of land being more particularly described as follows: commence at the intersection of the east right of way line on County Road 478 with the north right of way line of County Road 219; from said point of commencement run north 7 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds east a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run south 89 degrees 06 minutes 32seconds east a distance of 311.14 feet’; thence turn and run south 07 degrees 27 minutes 06 seconds west a distance of 255.66 feet; thence turn and run north 89 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds west a distance of 311.14 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land being more fully shown on a survey and plat thereof dated January 22, 1987, by Merlin J. Tomberlin
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER
THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019.
THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED THE 3rd DAY OF
OCTOBER, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK
546 AT PAGE 804.
THE PROPERTY MAY BE REDEEMED AT ANY TIME BEFORE THE 14th DAY OF JANUARY 2019. BY PAYMENT OF THE REDEMPTION PRICE AS FIXED AND PROVIDED BY LAW TO THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE FOLLOWING ADDRESS:
PLEASE BE GOVERNED ACCORDINGLY,
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE TO:
OLIN WOOTEN
243 ALMA HWY
HAZLEHURST, GA 31539
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND LORD,
DECEASED.
ESTATE NO. 2018-107
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern,
Elizabeth Lord has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Raymond Lord deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before January 22, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date).
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 20 day of December, 2018.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
12/26, 1/2, 1/9 & 1/16
