There have been debates as to the responsibilities of marital partners virtually since the first marriage between Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Though the roles seemed much simpler more than two thousand years ago, nothing in what’s considered a biblical marriage has really changed over the course of time. God’s charge that the man shall be the head and priest of his household still holds true as Ephesians 5:23 (KJV) states; “For the husband is the head of the wife, even as Christ is the head of the church: and he is the savior of the body.”
Many men readily acknowledge this scripture and use it to “justify” oppressive behaviors toward their wives. The assertion that “God made me the head of my house and you have to do what I say” stems from utter ignorance and a grossly misguided authoritative concept. Taken in proper perspective, the more accurate interpretation would lend to the fact that the husband is ultimately responsible and held accountable for the goings-on within the realm of his household. I Timothy 3:5 (KJV) establishes; “For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?” As such, the position of the man as head of his house is one of responsibility as opposed to privileges most often self-imposed.
From the foundation of the universe, God created everything necessary to...
Biblical marriage: Part 1
