Waxing historical

I just today had a chance to sit down and talk with some older relatives that I haven’t seen in a while. As we talked of genealogy, traveling to famous places, and passing plants along to other people, I thought again of the interconnectedness of generations. When I was younger, I never thought much about history in a personal way. I always liked to read about it, but then I’ll read almost anything, including the cereal box. Now that I’ve aged a bit, I see the past in a different light.
My Uncle Solomon Nichols was quite a historian and thought everyone else should be, too. Not so. My father never cared much for it, even as he grew older. At family reunions Uncle Sol, the oldest brother, was always ensconced in his folding metal chair with like-minded folk gathered around to talk away a few hours about past generations. Daddy, the youngest, always chose the other side of the building. He preferred to talk about the present, maybe crack a joke or two, and catch up with relatives he hadn’t seen in a while. Many are the times Aunt Stell would say to Uncle Sol, “Now, Sol, Luther’s heard that story a million times. He doesn’t want to hear it again.”
Funny. I wish he were here to tell me those stories one more time. I didn’t listen very well back then. I would now.
Daddy did tell me many of the family stories. He especially liked the stories about his mother, my grandmother. An outspoken lady, she said what she thought when she...
