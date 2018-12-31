Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Harley C. Crapps, age 84, who passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018, at his residence under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired loom fixer at Hazlehurst Mills and a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Stallings Crapps, son, Ronnie Crapps, great grandson, Robbie Jerome Crapps, Jr., great granddaughter, Georgia Jewel Crapps, parents, Jessie and Wealthy Hardwick Crapps, brother, James Crapps and sister, Neil Wise.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Joe “BJ” Crapps and wife Latrelle and Charlie “CC” Crapps and wife Barbara both of Baxley, nine grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, daughter in law, Patsy Crapps of Hazlehurst, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gary Conger officiating.
Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Friday, December 21, 2018, from 6-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home
Active Pallbearers were Jerome Crapps, Tony Crapps, Dewayne Crapps, Jody Crapps, Michael Stallings and Freddy Stallings.
Honorary pallbearers were Faith Baptist Church members and Spanish Oaks Hospice staff.
The family gathered at the home of Jerome Crapps at 40 Johnson Street, Baxley.
