Louise Scarborough, age 90, of Baxley, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Appling Healthcare System under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.
Mrs. Scarborough was born September 26, 1928, in Appling County to the late William Homer Youmans, Sr., and the late Maybelle Carter Youmans. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scarborough was preceded in death by her husband, Judson C. Scarborough and a son, Stanley D. Scarborough.
Survivors include her sons, Richard W. (Wilma) Scarborough and Daniel W. (Julie) Scarborough all of Baxley; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Scarborough of Baxley. Ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Gardner officiating.
Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Reid Lovett, Tommy Youmans, Shane Youmans, Greg Thomas, Alton “Bub” Moody and Robert Drawdy.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, Ga. 31406.
Musical selections were rendered by Debra Youmans and the Asbury United Methodist Church Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LOUISE SCARBOROUGH
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)