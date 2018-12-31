On Sunday, December 30, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Baxley Police Department to assist with a death investigation.
On December 30, at approximately 2:39 a.m., a 911 call reported a shooting at the Key West Inn, 53 Heritage Street, Baxley. The initial investigation indicates that the victim, Dennis Bryant, 21, and his girlfriend, Nia Dicker, 18, were followed to the motel by Rocky Wheeler, 17, Rhett Wheeler, 21, Louis Torres, 19, Gabrielle Labaco, 18, Catherine Zipperer, 17, and Daisy Lott, 18, to confront Bryant about an incident that had occurred earlier in the evening. As Bryant was getting items from his vehicle, he was assaulted by Rocky and Rhett Wheeler. During the assault, Bryant was shot and died from his injuries. Torres was also shot and later transported to a hospital in Savannah with a non-life threatening injury.
Rocky and Rhett Wheeler, Torres, Labaco, Zipperer and Lott are currently in custody related to the death of Bryant. Bryant’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah for an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305 or the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.
GBI investigates death in Appling
