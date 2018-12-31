The MLK Parade will be held on Monday, January 21. The theme for this year will be “Facing The Future Without Fear”. The line up time will be at 1:00 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. The parade committee is asking all churches, businesses, organizations, athletes, car dealers, bike riders, vans, kings, queens and...
MLK Parade slated
