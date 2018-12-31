MLK Parade slated

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Monday, December 31. 2018
Comments (0)
The MLK Parade will be held on Monday, January 21. The theme for this year will be “Facing The Future Without Fear”. The line up time will be at 1:00 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. The parade committee is asking all churches, businesses, organizations, athletes, car dealers, bike riders, vans, kings, queens and...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner