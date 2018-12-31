Almaree Miller to serve as MLK Grand Marshal

The Grand Marshal for the 2019 MLK Parade will be Almaree Miller.
Miller is an outstanding lady in Appling County. She began working with the public after she graduating high school in 1959. She worked few years with Baxley Cleet Mill, she was the first black clerk to work at Allied Department Store in 1968 under the management of Evelyn Twiggs. She was the first black cashier to work in Piggly Wiggly under the management of Wayman Roundtree, her years of services there began in 1970 and ended in 1988. Mrs. Miller also owned and operated a daycare for 12 years before closing it in December of 1999.
Almaree Miller was determined to...
