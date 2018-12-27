Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Alton Johnson, 78, who entered into Heavenly rest on Monday, December 17, after an extended illness. He was a retired employee of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, with over 34 faithful years of service in the entomology and pesticide division. He enjoyed many years in the bee business and loved drinking coffee with his friends at “Joes.”
He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela P. Johnson; children, Virginia Lynn Mizell (Arcie) of North Carolina, Carol Sheppard (Jimmy) of Rincon, Andy Johnson (Shelly) of Soperton, Megan Taylor of Valdosta, and Kylee Johnson of Baxley; brothers, Wendell Johnson (Elaine) and Edwin Johnson (Francis) both of Baxley; sister, Bobbie McGuirt of Baxley. Six grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 20, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Lamar Lee officiating.
Interment followed in the Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Greg Johnson, Chris Johnson, Tommy Bowen, T.J. Bowen, Tommy Padgett, and Nicholas Lund.
The family assembled at the home of Ms. Joyce Padgett at 154 Ricardo Street, Baxley.
