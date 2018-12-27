Marion Louise Hilton Harris, 92, of Bristol, Georgia, departed this life and arrived in heaven on December 17, 2018. She was a mama, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, wife, aunt, sister, neighbor, Christian -- and in many books – Saint. She has sewn more stitches, broke more switches, flipped more pancakes, rocked more babies, forgiven more trespasses, shown more examples and blessed more people than most people will ever participate in collectively, in their whole families. She unselfishly gave of her time, money and talents for the betterment of her church, her family and her neighborhood. She was a true matriarch and beautiful southern lady in the fullest sense of the words. She was preceded in death by her mama and daddy, Beatrice Wilson Hilton and John Wesley Hilton, husband, John L. Harris, Sr., son, John L. Harris, Jr. and wife Peggy Mobley Harris, granddaughter, Ginger Louise Harris, great-granddaughter, Bristol Kaye Harris, sisters, Jessie Mae Beaver, Eureta Finn and June Rogers.
She is survived by sons Donnie Harris and Linda of Waycross, Ronnie Harris and Gayle of Umatilla, FL, Greg Harris and wife Trisha and Rusty Harris of Bristol, and Doug Harris and wife Betsy of Baxley, daughters Judy Morris and husband Mickey of Odum and Sheryl Ellis and husband Jeff of Jesup, sisters Iona Lee Anderson of Jesup, Sidney Walker of Blackshear, brothers Bob Hilton of Screven and Leroy and Carol Hilton of Huntsville, Texas. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and one and two-thirds great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
A large hole has opened in our family and it extends up to heaven, no doubt as the pathway for one true saint to enter the pearly gates. None can replace her on this earth as the pattern from which she was formed is unique.
Services were held Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church.
Burial immediately followed the service in Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were members of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church Adult Sunday School Class, the staff of Hospice Satilla, and her caregivers Sandra Gomez and Renita Potter.
Musical selections were rendered by Misty Harris, Lynne Thornton, Charlie Lightsey and the congregation.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made by contribution to Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Women Active for Christ (WAC).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
MARION LOUISE HILTON HARRIS
