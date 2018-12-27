Wilkes opens 11 indictments

Kelly Turner
Thursday, December 27. 2018
Judge E. M. Wilkes III opened 11 indictments on December 18 in the Superior Court of Appling County. Indictments are as follows.

Melanie Kersey Miles was indicted for tampering with evidence and making a false statement.

Wesley Scott Bennett was indicted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer.

Kelly Nicole Otto was indicted for possession of...

