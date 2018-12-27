Oglethorpe Power Corporation and Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) presented a 2018 ad valorem tax payment of $5,569,600.04 at the Appling County Tax Commissioner’s Office last week. The payment is for Oglethorpe Power’s 30 percent interest in the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant and other facilities in Appling County.
The two-unit facility near Baxley is powered by clean nuclear power and is capable of producing approximately...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Power companies present $5.5 million tax payment check to Appling County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)